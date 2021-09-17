Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
04-06-19-21-30-40
(four, six, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
04-06-19-21-30-40
(four, six, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments