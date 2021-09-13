Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
05-07-22-28-30, Lucky Ball: 5
(five, seven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $383 million
02-04-05-15-30, Power-Up: 2
(two, four, five, fifteen, thirty; Power, Up: two)
1-5-3, FB: 6
(one, five, three; FB: six)
9-3-3, FB: 7
(nine, three, three; FB: seven)
0-5-8-0, FB: 6
(zero, five, eight, zero; FB: six)
4-2-2-9, FB: 7
(four, two, two, nine; FB: seven)
37-40-50-61-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(thirty-seven, forty, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $416 million
