Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

6-5-7-6, FB: 4

(six, five, seven, six; FB: four)

