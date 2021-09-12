Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-5-7-6, FB: 4
(six, five, seven, six; FB: four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
Comments