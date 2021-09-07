Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-1-2-2-9
(three, one, two, two, nine)
