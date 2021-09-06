Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
03-06-18-38-44, Lucky Ball: 8
(three, six, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: eight)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
05-06-08-09-38, Power-Up: 5
(five, six, eight, nine, thirty-eight; Power, Up: five)
6-9-0, FB: 5
(six, nine, zero; FB: five)
9-8-7, FB: 2
(nine, eight, seven; FB: two)
3-8-9-3, FB: 5
(three, eight, nine, three; FB: five)
1-6-2-1, FB: 2
(one, six, two, one; FB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
Comments