Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

07-16-28-36-44, Lucky Ball: 12

(seven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-four; Lucky Ball: twelve)

07-10-12-61-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(seven, ten, twelve, sixty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $323 million

09-22-25-30-36, Power-Up: 2

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

5-9-8, FB: 8

(five, nine, eight; FB: eight)

4-9-6, FB:

(four, nine, six; FB: zero)

5-5-4-1, FB: 8

(five, five, four, one; FB: eight)

4-0-6-0, FB:

(four, zero, six, zero; FB: zero)

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

