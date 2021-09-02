Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
07-21-23-26-36, Lucky Ball: 3
(seven, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $323 million
01-06-18-24-29, Power-Up: 2
(one, six, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Power, Up: two)
8-5-9, FB: 9
(eight, five, nine; FB: nine)
2-9-1, FB: 2
(two, nine, one; FB: two)
5-8-1-1, FB: 9
(five, eight, one, one; FB: nine)
4-2-5-8, FB: 2
(four, two, five, eight; FB: two)
23-35-45-59-63, Powerball: 24
(twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $345 million
