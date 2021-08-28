Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-4-6-6, FB: 2
(three, four, six, six; FB: two)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-4-6-6, FB: 2
(three, four, six, six; FB: two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments