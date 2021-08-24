Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-3-0, FB: 6
(three, three, zero; FB: six)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-3-0, FB: 6
(three, three, zero; FB: six)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments