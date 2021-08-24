Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

3-3-0, FB: 6

(three, three, zero; FB: six)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

August 24, 2021 8:39 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 24, 2021 8:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

August 24, 2021 8:39 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

August 24, 2021 8:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

August 24, 2021 8:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

August 24, 2021 8:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service