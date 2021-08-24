Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-09-28-40-42
(eight, nine, twenty-eight, forty, forty-two)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-09-28-40-42
(eight, nine, twenty-eight, forty, forty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments