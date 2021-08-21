Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

8-0-4-1

(eight, zero, four, one)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

9-9-9-6-8

(nine, nine, nine, six, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

August 21, 2021 10:17 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

August 21, 2021 10:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

August 21, 2021 10:17 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 21, 2021 10:17 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

August 21, 2021 10:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

August 21, 2021 10:10 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service