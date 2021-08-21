Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-2-0

(three, two, zero)

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

2-7-0

(two, seven, zero)

0-4-4-3

(zero, four, four, three)

1-1-3-2

(one, one, three, two)

0-4-8-6

(zero, four, eight, six)

29-36-46-50-60, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

05-11-13-14-15

(five, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

4-3-3-8-4

(four, three, three, eight, four)

7-3-2-0-7

(seven, three, two, zero, seven)

41-43-51-57-70, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(forty-one, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

