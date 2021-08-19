Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
10-13-15-19-28-35
(ten, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
