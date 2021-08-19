Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-9-9-4, FB:

(three, nine, nine, four; FB: zero)

