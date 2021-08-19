Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-9-9-4, FB:
(three, nine, nine, four; FB: zero)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game.
