Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-16-26-28-30
(four, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $498,000
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-16-26-28-30
(four, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $498,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments