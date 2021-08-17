Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

7-5-6-4, FB: 3

(seven, five, six, four; FB: three)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

GA Lottery

August 17, 2021 8:51 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

August 17, 2021 8:51 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

August 17, 2021 8:51 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 17, 2021 8:51 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

August 17, 2021 8:51 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

August 17, 2021 8:51 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service