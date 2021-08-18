Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
3-1-9
(three, one, nine)
9-7-7
(nine, seven, seven)
4-4-9-2
(four, four, nine, two)
1-8-1-5
(one, eight, one, five)
9-1-2-8
(nine, one, two, eight)
09-14-15-36-54, Cash Ball: 4
(nine, fourteen, fifteen, thirty-six, fifty-four; Cash Ball: four)
04-16-26-28-30
(four, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $498,000
2-8-0-4-0
(two, eight, zero, four, zero)
9-9-6-7-1
(nine, nine, six, seven, one)
03-06-16-38-56, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(three, six, sixteen, thirty-eight, fifty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
Comments