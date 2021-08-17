Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

03-13-39-40-44, Lucky Ball: 15

(three, thirteen, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

13-21-32-34-38, Power-Up: 2

(thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-eight; Power, Up: two)

1-2-6, FB: 2

(one, two, six; FB: two)

1-8-8, FB: 7

(one, eight, eight; FB: seven)

2-5-2-0, FB: 2

(two, five, two, zero; FB: two)

7-6-0-0, FB: 7

(seven, six, zero, zero; FB: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $274 million

