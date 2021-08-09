Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
9-8-5-0-3
(nine, eight, five, zero, three)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
9-8-5-0-3
(nine, eight, five, zero, three)
He spent $5 on a ticket that was worth much more.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments