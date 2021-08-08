Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
0-7-1
(zero, seven, one)
0-5-2
(zero, five, two)
1-3-5-8
(one, three, five, eight)
4-6-0-8
(four, six, zero, eight)
5-2-3-4
(five, two, three, four)
05-14-20-23-37, Cash Ball: 3
(five, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: three)
05-08-16-26-31
(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
2-9-8-4-0
(two, nine, eight, four, zero)
9-5-5-8-1
(nine, five, five, eight, one)
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
07-24-36-54-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(seven, twenty-four, thirty-six, fifty-four, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
