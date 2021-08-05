Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-15-36-44-46, Lucky Ball: 17
(five, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
SC Lottery.
