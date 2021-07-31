Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-7-9

(nine, seven, nine)

6-0-6

(six, zero, six)

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

3-6-0-5

(three, six, zero, five)

5-3-1-4

(five, three, one, four)

9-9-6-9

(nine, nine, six, nine)

02-12-15-33-46, Cash Ball: 1

(two, twelve, fifteen, thirty-three, forty-six; Cash Ball: one)

09-18-21-26-40

(nine, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

6-4-2-5-2

(six, four, two, five, two)

4-4-7-2-0

(four, four, seven, two, zero)

19-26-31-52-68, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, fifty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $166 million

Estimated jackpot: $199 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 1:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 1:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 1:14 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 31, 2021 1:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 1:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 31, 2021 1:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service