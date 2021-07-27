Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

0-8-4

(zero, eight, four)

8-4-5

(eight, four, five)

2-8-4

(two, eight, four)

7-7-3-5

(seven, seven, three, five)

4-4-7-6

(four, four, seven, six)

5-2-1-3

(five, two, one, three)

09-16-25-27-32, Cash Ball: 1

(nine, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Cash Ball: one)

03-04-12-34-41

(three, four, twelve, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

1-7-3-7-4

(one, seven, three, seven, four)

8-6-4-7-0

(eight, six, four, seven, zero)

04-07-12-25-33-36

(four, seven, twelve, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $5.5 million

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Estimated jackpot: $186 million

