Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

6-2-2, FB: 3

(six, two, two; FB: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 26, 2021 5:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

July 26, 2021 5:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 26, 2021 5:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

July 26, 2021 5:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

July 26, 2021 5:42 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 26, 2021 5:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service