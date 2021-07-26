Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

9-8-6-3

(nine, eight, six, three)

