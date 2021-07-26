Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
9-8-6-3
(nine, eight, six, three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game.
