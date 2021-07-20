Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

4-0-0-2

(four, zero, zero, two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 20, 2021 10:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 20, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 20, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 20, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

July 20, 2021 10:25 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 20, 2021 10:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service