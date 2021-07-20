Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
4-0-0-2
(four, zero, zero, two)
GA Lottery
