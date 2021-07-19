Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
9-8-8-4
(nine, eight, eight, four)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Evening" game were:
9-8-8-4
(nine, eight, eight, four)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments