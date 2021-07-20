Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-5-3, FB:
(nine, five, three; FB: zero)
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-5-3, FB:
(nine, five, three; FB: zero)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments