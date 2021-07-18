Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

7-7-0-7

(seven, seven, zero, seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 18, 2021 11:59 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 18, 2021 11:59 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

July 18, 2021 11:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 18, 2021 11:03 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

July 18, 2021 11:03 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 18, 2021 11:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service