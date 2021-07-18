Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-6-4

(zero, six, four)

3-3-4

(three, three, four)

3-1-2

(three, one, two)

3-1-8-0

(three, one, eight, zero)

2-3-8-6

(two, three, eight, six)

7-7-0-7

(seven, seven, zero, seven)

01-31-40-49-55, Cash Ball: 3

(one, thirty-one, forty, forty-nine, fifty-five; Cash Ball: three)

06-08-14-25-31

(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)

0-3-4-2-9

(zero, three, four, two, nine)

5-4-4-6-0

(five, four, four, six, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $128 million

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

