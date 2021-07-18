Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-6-4
(zero, six, four)
3-3-4
(three, three, four)
3-1-2
(three, one, two)
3-1-8-0
(three, one, eight, zero)
2-3-8-6
(two, three, eight, six)
7-7-0-7
(seven, seven, zero, seven)
01-31-40-49-55, Cash Ball: 3
(one, thirty-one, forty, forty-nine, fifty-five; Cash Ball: three)
06-08-14-25-31
(six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-one)
0-3-4-2-9
(zero, three, four, two, nine)
5-4-4-6-0
(five, four, four, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
