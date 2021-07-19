Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:
3-3-4
(three, three, four)
