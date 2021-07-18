Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
12-20-28-29-30, Power-Up: 2
(twelve, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty; Power, Up: two)
5-4-1, FB: 5
(five, four, one; FB: five)
4-0-1, FB: 8
(four, zero, one; FB: eight)
9-4-5-8, FB: 5
(nine, four, five, eight; FB: five)
6-2-9-4, FB: 8
(six, two, nine, four; FB: eight)
15-22-38-54-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Comments