SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $128 million

12-20-28-29-30, Power-Up: 2

(twelve, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty; Power, Up: two)

5-4-1, FB: 5

(five, four, one; FB: five)

4-0-1, FB: 8

(four, zero, one; FB: eight)

9-4-5-8, FB: 5

(nine, four, five, eight; FB: five)

6-2-9-4, FB: 8

(six, two, nine, four; FB: eight)

15-22-38-54-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

