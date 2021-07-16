Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-0-8
(eight, zero, eight)
0-2-0
(zero, two, zero)
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
4-6-1-1
(four, six, one, one)
1-9-9-9
(one, nine, nine, nine)
1-1-2-4
(one, one, two, four)
03-09-14-41-46, Cash Ball: 1
(three, nine, fourteen, forty-one, forty-six; Cash Ball: one)
11-24-36-38-39
(eleven, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
3-1-2-2-1
(three, one, two, two, one)
3-3-7-5-9
(three, three, seven, five, nine)
24-25-47-52-57, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
