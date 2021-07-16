Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-0-8

(eight, zero, eight)

0-2-0

(zero, two, zero)

7-1-8

(seven, one, eight)

4-6-1-1

(four, six, one, one)

1-9-9-9

(one, nine, nine, nine)

1-1-2-4

(one, one, two, four)

03-09-14-41-46, Cash Ball: 1

(three, nine, fourteen, forty-one, forty-six; Cash Ball: one)

11-24-36-38-39

(eleven, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

3-1-2-2-1

(three, one, two, two, one)

3-3-7-5-9

(three, three, seven, five, nine)

24-25-47-52-57, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

