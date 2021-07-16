Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:

8-7-9-2

(eight, seven, nine, two)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 16, 2021 10:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 16, 2021 10:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

July 16, 2021 10:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

July 16, 2021 10:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

July 16, 2021 10:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

July 16, 2021 9:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service