Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
9-6-0
(nine, six, zero)
4-6-1-9
(four, six, one, nine)
6-1-3-6-4
(six, one, three, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
Estimated jackpot: $150 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
