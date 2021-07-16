Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

4-6-1-9

(four, six, one, nine)

6-1-3-6-4

(six, one, three, six, four)

Estimated jackpot: $117 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

July 16, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

July 16, 2021 12:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

July 16, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

July 16, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

SC Lottery

July 16, 2021 12:31 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

July 16, 2021 12:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service