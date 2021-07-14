Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-10-17-26-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(three, ten, seventeen, twenty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
02-03-13-30-32, Power-Up: 5
(two, three, thirteen, thirty, thirty-two; Power, Up: five)
7-5-7, FB: 1
(seven, five, seven; FB: one)
4-6-1, FB: 6
(four, six, one; FB: six)
0-5-3-4, FB: 1
(zero, five, three, four; FB: one)
5-1-0-2, FB: 6
(five, one, zero, two; FB: six)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Comments