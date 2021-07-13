Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-4-2-1, FB: 7

(two, four, two, one; FB: seven)

