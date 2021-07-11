Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-13-27-37-40
(one, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
