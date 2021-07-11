Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
6-4-0-7-5
(six, four, zero, seven, five)
