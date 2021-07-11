Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-6-0
(seven, six, zero)
1-7-9
(one, seven, nine)
1-7-4
(one, seven, four)
6-4-6-1
(six, four, six, one)
9-1-8-4
(nine, one, eight, four)
2-6-9-3
(two, six, nine, three)
07-08-18-33-52, Cash Ball: 1
(seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-three, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
01-13-27-37-40
(one, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
4-3-1-9-2
(four, three, one, nine, two)
6-4-0-7-5
(six, four, zero, seven, five)
Estimated jackpot: $104 million
01-05-29-54-62, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(one, five, twenty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
