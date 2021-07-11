Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-6-0

(seven, six, zero)

1-7-9

(one, seven, nine)

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

6-4-6-1

(six, four, six, one)

9-1-8-4

(nine, one, eight, four)

2-6-9-3

(two, six, nine, three)

07-08-18-33-52, Cash Ball: 1

(seven, eight, eighteen, thirty-three, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)

01-13-27-37-40

(one, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

4-3-1-9-2

(four, three, one, nine, two)

6-4-0-7-5

(six, four, zero, seven, five)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

01-05-29-54-62, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(one, five, twenty-nine, fifty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

