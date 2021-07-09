Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-0-4, FB: 9
(four, zero, four; FB: nine)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-0-4, FB: 9
(four, zero, four; FB: nine)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments