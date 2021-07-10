Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

05-10-12-22-36, Power-Up: 2

(five, ten, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-six; Power, Up: two)

4-0-4, FB: 9

(four, zero, four; FB: nine)

3-1-4, FB: 7

(three, one, four; FB: seven)

6-7-5-4, FB: 9

(six, seven, five, four; FB: nine)

6-1-6-9, FB: 7

(six, one, six, nine; FB: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

  Comments  

