By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

9-1-1

(nine, one, one)

5-0-7

(five, zero, seven)

4-1-1-4

(four, one, one, four)

9-2-4-3

(nine, two, four, three)

0-1-5-6

(zero, one, five, six)

18-29-40-42-56, Cash Ball: 2

(eighteen, twenty-nine, forty, forty-two, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)

19-23-26-34-39

(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

0-2-3-1-4

(zero, two, three, one, four)

8-5-9-0-3

(eight, five, nine, zero, three)

06-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2

(six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

