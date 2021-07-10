Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)
5-0-7
(five, zero, seven)
4-1-1-4
(four, one, one, four)
9-2-4-3
(nine, two, four, three)
0-1-5-6
(zero, one, five, six)
18-29-40-42-56, Cash Ball: 2
(eighteen, twenty-nine, forty, forty-two, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)
19-23-26-34-39
(nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
0-2-3-1-4
(zero, two, three, one, four)
8-5-9-0-3
(eight, five, nine, zero, three)
06-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Comments