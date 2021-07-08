Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
03-08-16-26-33, Power-Up: 2
(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-three; Power, Up: two)
7-6-1, FB: 8
(seven, six, one; FB: eight)
2-7-1, FB: 2
(two, seven, one; FB: two)
0-6-1-4, FB: 8
(zero, six, one, four; FB: eight)
7-1-2-8, FB: 2
(seven, one, two, eight; FB: two)
08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
Comments