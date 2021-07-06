Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

6-1-2-0-1

(six, one, two, zero, one)

