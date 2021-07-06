Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
6-1-2-0-1
(six, one, two, zero, one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
