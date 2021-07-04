Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-0-0

(two, zero, zero)

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

8-0-3-1

(eight, zero, three, one)

4-5-7-4

(four, five, seven, four)

3-9-4-4

(three, nine, four, four)

05-14-28-39-40, Cash Ball: 2

(five, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty; Cash Ball: two)

02-05-09-26-35

(two, five, nine, twenty-six, thirty-five)

3-1-2-2-9

(three, one, two, two, nine)

6-9-4-3-9

(six, nine, four, three, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

26-40-41-55-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, forty, forty-one, fifty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

