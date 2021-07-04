Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-0-0
(two, zero, zero)
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
8-0-3-1
(eight, zero, three, one)
4-5-7-4
(four, five, seven, four)
3-9-4-4
(three, nine, four, four)
05-14-28-39-40, Cash Ball: 2
(five, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty; Cash Ball: two)
02-05-09-26-35
(two, five, nine, twenty-six, thirty-five)
3-1-2-2-9
(three, one, two, two, nine)
6-9-4-3-9
(six, nine, four, three, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
26-40-41-55-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, forty, forty-one, fifty-five, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
