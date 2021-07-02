Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-2-4
(zero, two, four)
2-6-1
(two, six, one)
2-5-5-1
(two, five, five, one)
5-0-1-6
(five, zero, one, six)
01-09-12-13-20, Cash Ball: 1
(one, nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty; Cash Ball: one)
6-3-7-2-7
(six, three, seven, two, seven)
2-9-8-0-3
(two, nine, eight, zero, three)
08-31-32-34-45, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
(eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
