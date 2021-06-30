Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:

4-2-7-0

(four, two, seven, zero)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

June 30, 2021 1:17 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 30, 2021 1:17 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

June 30, 2021 1:17 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 30, 2021 1:17 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

June 30, 2021 1:17 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 30, 2021 1:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service