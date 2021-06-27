Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

June 27, 2021 9:00 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

June 27, 2021 9:00 PM

Lottery

GA Lottery

June 27, 2021 9:00 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

June 27, 2021 8:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

June 27, 2021 8:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

June 27, 2021 8:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service