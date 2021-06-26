Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4-6-1, FB: 4

(four, six, one; FB: four)

